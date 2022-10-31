



Atletico de Catral CF took three points in the Valencia Preferente Group 4 following a 2-1 away win at CD Murada, the victors described as the most accomplished team in the group by Murada coach Roberto Cases.

Cases, hopeful his team would put on a good performance for supporters, said: “We had to overcome one of the fittest teams in the championship, despite being a newcomer in this category.

“Catral is surely the most accomplished team of the entire group, because a large part of the team has been with the same coach for a long time.

“They have many established mechanisms, a set game model and a great set piece.”

Atletico de Catral CF jumped to second place in the table, ahead of Sunday’s fixtures on goal difference behind leaders Callosa Deportivo CF (19 points), with CD Murada, whose goal came from Sergio Parades, dropping to 12th on 10 points.

Santa Pola CF hit five in a 5-1 home win against CFI Alicante, CD Eldense B defeated CF La Nucía B 3-0, with Novelda CF and Callosa Deportivo CF taking a point apiece in a 0-0 draw.

In the 1st Regional Group 8 Elche Dream CF A ended the fine run of results in defeating CD Montesinos 2-1, with Monte dropping to fifth.

CD Cox and UDF Sax drew 1-1, CF Rafal bagged four in a 4-1 home win against Sporting Dolores CF, Pinoso CF A returned three points following a 1-0 away win at UD La Coca-Aspense A to lead the table on 15 points, on goals difference.

UE Crevillente FB A defeated CFE Il-Licitana 3-2 away in a five goals thriller to go fourth.

In the 2nd Regional Group 16 CD Horadada Thair defeated CD Altet 2-1, CF Popular Orihuela defeated Formentera CF away 2-0, with Santa Pola CF B and Sporting Saladar’s nine goals encounter ending with Sporting running out 5-4 winners.

CF Sporting Albatera defeated CD Benijofar 2-1, with Callosa Deportivo CF taking three points in a 1-0 away win at CF United Elche A.

Caption: CD Murada defeat against Atletico de Catral.