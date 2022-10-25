Garden Felix





Snake plant – Sansevieria – a striking plant, with sword-like leaves, that give it the nickname ‘Mother-in-Law’s tongue’!

There are several different varieties to choose from that all have slightly different shapes and leaf colours to fit in any garden.

The snake plant always looks fresh and is incredibly low maintenance, as it needs hardly any care and can survive long periods of neglect.

Not fussy about its location and needing little watering, it’s virtually indestructible.

Plant in spring, in a bright spot, out of direct sunshine with added grit. It will cope in a dark corner, but may lose some of its attractive variegation on the leaves.

They don’t need much water, so just water whenever the soil is dry to the touch. Do not let the plant sit in water, as this may cause root-rot.

Feed once a month, from April to September, with a liquid fertiliser.

Wipe the leaves occasionally, to prevent dust building up. Be careful not to damage the leaf tips, as this will stop growth.

Propagate by taking leaf cuttings, but the simplest method is by dividing.

Using a knife, carefully cut away a leaf and a piece of root, and plant it up in a small pot of compost. Water in well, and put the cutting in a bright spot, out of direct sunlight.

Yellow leaves are a sign of over-watering, especially in winter, as then they need very little water.

Wrinkled leaves mean you may have under-watered your plant. So lightly water it over a few days and it should then perk up.

Note: Snake plants are midly toxic to humans, cats and dogs, if eaten.