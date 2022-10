Benidorm’s fire and rescue service, with Municipal Police assistance, rescued a lady on a hired electric mobility scooter down a forest path in the area of the Moralet park, Benidorm. The unnamed lady and mobility scooter which had overturned in a glade of pine trees was discovered by walkers in the park.

The lady, thought to be a British expat, was safely rescued by the emergency services and police, without sustaining injury.