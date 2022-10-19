



‘A gala charity concert was held last Saturday evening 15th.October in the prestigious Don Pancho Hotel, Benidorm. The Royal British Legion Concert Band together with Stevie Spit, Crescendo Choir and the Jersey Boys performed a spectacular show to a full house.

Jack Kemp, Spain District North Chairman welcomed everyone to this charity event and spoke about the importance of the Poppy Appeal Launch which had taken place earlier in the day. The band opened proceedings with the very popular Radetzky March.

Crescendo Choir, under their musical director Irene Oliva, performed ‘Sing’ ‘Stronger Together’ ‘Make you feel my Love’ and the rousing Mansions of the Lord. The Jersey Boys closed the first half and opened the second half with a non-stop medley of hits, very enthusiastically received by the audience.

There was a good selection of music from the band including The Greatest Showman most ably sung by Stevie, a Marvin Hamlisch and Abba selection, the evening finished with Tchaikovsky’s Greatest Hits, including the 1812 Overture for which the band received a standing ovation and did an encore.

The performance was once more compared by Stevie Spit and concluded with Sunset and the respective national anthems. It was certainly an evening to remember’.