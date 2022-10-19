



The Orihuela Costa and District Branch of the RBL finally managed to hold their oft-postponed Poppy Ball on Saturday evening, at the magnificent Castilla de Conesa in San Miguel de Salinas last Sunday evening.

With almost 150 people resplendent in all their finery the evening got underway with a reception in the grand entrance hall where the RBL Concert Band, directed by David Last, played for arriving guests.

The main ballroom was packed as members and guests enjoyed themselves into the early hours with music provided by ‘Amnesia’. There was a short interlude in which the audience was entertained by Stevie Spit MBE and a wonderful raffle which raided over 800 euro.

Mike Wyatt, the Worshipful Master of the Dama de Elche Masonic Lodge No 163, who was attending the ball with fellow Lodge Members, announced a donation to the Poppy Appeal of almost 600 euro from his charity fund and a further profit of 400 euro was raised from ticket sales.

In all over 1800 euros was raised for the Branch Poppy Appeal on the night. Well done to organiser extraordinaire Jean Heald for putting the whole event together.