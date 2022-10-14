



A British pensioner was left shocked and distressed after a teenage cyclist ran into her during the Los Alcazares fiesta activities on the Mar Menor promenade – then left the scene.

Kathleen McMillan, 78, was walking along the paseo with her husband Derek, 79, when the accident occurred.

Hundreds of people were attending the ‘day of tasting’ cuisine on the promenade when two teenagers appeared speeding on bicycles, with one of them hitting Kathleen.

Kathleen, from Preston, Lancashire, sustained a severe wound down the shin of a leg.

A cafe bar owner nearby came to her assistance by putting iodine on to clean the wound and a dressing.

The national civil guard are active in patrolling the promenade to monitor as to whether cyclists are adhering to the ban.

Days before the shocking incident police stopped a cyclists to tell him to leave the paseo – but I witnessed a plethora of cyclists breaking the prohibition.

Police have been warning cyclists for over a year not to use the Paseo Matitimo alongside the beaches, but they remain to breach the law.

In 2021 Police sanctioned law to ban cyclists during the summer, due to the dangers of accidents to the public, deeming them a hazard.

The Los Alcazares fiesta featured the mosaic ‘Los Alcázares Perla del Mar Menor’, with decorations on the access roundabout to the Municipal Sports Centre and the Festival Enclosure.

The mosaic was donated by the regional craft guild that wanted to recreate some of the traditions and customs of the municipality and its people.”

We want to thank the artisans’ guild for the donation of this mosaic that from now on welcomes our municipality extolling the history and character of the Alcazareños”, said the mayor of Los Alcázares, Mario Pérez Cervera.

The opening ceremony was attended by representatives of the craft guild including José María del Toro; the mayor of Los Alcázares, Mario Pérez Cervera; the Councillor for Public Roads, María José Benzal, and members of the municipal corporation.

Kathleen, who is spending a fornight holiday at the 4* Costa Narejos Hotel, is recovering well at her daughter Helen’s and son in law’s home in Los Montesinos, Alicante.

Caption: Kathleen McMillan suffered shin injury after cyclist ran into her.