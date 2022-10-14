



As you are aware October is International Breast Cancer Awareness month and once again the Management at Zenia Boulevard are sponsoring an event at the Boulevard to mark the occasion.

On Friday the 21st October The Pink Ladies will be at Zenia Boulevard to show support for all those fighting , those survivors and those who unfortunately lost their fight to this heinous disease.

We will have live music all day with some of the Coasts top entertainers starting from 12.00 mid-day till approximately 17.00hrs and introduced by Simon Morton of Sunshine FM.

A big thank you also to the guys from R&L Live Entertainment for their support.

We will be there in force with a table of our merchandise and offering to book appointments for various cancer screening tests, as we ALL know by now “EARLY DETECTION SAVES LIVES”

So that will be our message on the day. EARLY DETECTION SAVES LIVES

As a survivor myself due to early detection from a spur of the moment decision to have a mammogram It saved my life.

Appointments for a screening test can also be booked online via our NEW web site @ www.pink-ladies.org email info@pink-ladies.org Facebook pinkladies&panthers Tel 865942795 or just pop in to our office at C.C. Flamenca Beach next to the flower shop.

Thank you in anticipation for your continued support

Mari Wilson

President AACC Orihuela Costa