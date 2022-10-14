



The Mayor of Orihuela, Carolina Gracia, has called a meeting for Monday 17 October, in the hope of opening dialogue through a working group to explore possible viable political, legal and economic alternatives to avoid the consummation of the Program for the Development of Integrated Action of the EU-2 of Sector D-1 “Alameda del Mar” of the PGOU of Orihuela, that is, the construction project of more than 2,000 homes in Cala Mosca.

Amongst the invitees, according to the town hall, are all the political groups operating in Orihuela, along with the general directorates of Urban Planning and Environment of the Valencian government, and the construction company who have been trying for years to build the homes on the last open plot of the Orihuela Costa, which has been facing legal challenges.