



Santa Pola is set to celebrate local associations in an event to be held later this month, to promote, encourage and strengthen the associative fabric, by highlighting the work of the volunteers involved.

The event will last for approximately 4 hours, on Saturday 29 October, where associations coexist with the population in general, in an associative fair format where each entity will have its space to show what they do, how and where.

In this meeting, open to all citizens, associations from different sectors will meet: socio-health, sports, environmental, cultural, etc., which will offer information about their work, their products and the work that volunteers carry out. The little ones will have a leisure area, with workshops and inflatables, and the whole day will be enlivened with music.

If you are a local association representative, you can register to attend through the town hall, although places are limited so you should do this as soon as possible.

The local town hall, through its citizen participation department, will propose some local entertainment activity (awareness workshops, recreational activities, etc.).

Meanwhile, the Diputación de Alicante will provide tents for the associations, the inflatable castles, the training workshops and their material, music equipment and all the necessary personnel for the development of the activity.