



The mayor of Almoradí, María Gómez, and the councillor of the Local Police, Sergio Lozano, have been showing off the new security cameras in the town, which will be used primarily for traffic control.

The mayor has highlighted in the offices of the Local Police, the officers can now view the images of the 60 cameras installed at various points in the municipality in real time, “the objective of this investment in security is to improve traffic and prevent possible infractions that may be committed to achieve a safer Almoradí”, she pointed out.

“Some of these cameras have the ability to read number plates to allow the control the entry and exit of vehicles, others are strategically placed in streets for better traffic management and detect possible infractions that may be committed, or even visual support for compliance with municipal ordinances, such as depositing rubbish at times that are not allowed”, said María Gómez.

The mayor has highlighted that “the main purpose of the implementation of these security cameras is to improve life and coexistence in Almoradí, for which an investment of more than 127 thousand euro has been made, in a first phase, already that investment will continue to be expanded in this regard to address issues such as speed control, being a powerful tool with which the Local Police is provided to advance in terms of security”.

For his part, Lozano stated that “the planning, signalling and regulation of traffic is the responsibility of the Local Police, so that from now on they will have a more modern and efficient system, with the purposes established in the law of Road Safety, taking into account the regulations of the Data Protection Law”, to which he added that these cameras “have the mission of improving the safety and quality of life of people, knowing the real traffic situation in the municipality through their direct viewing, we try to actively prevent any situation that creates insecurity in the population, increasing our response capacity, they can also deter possible offenders by being recorded, being a tool to protect citizens through the direct visualisation of behaviours that are not allowed”.