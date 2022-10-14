



Following numerous complaints and suggestions from residents, the Sueña Torrevieja political group is calling on the local government to carry out an awareness and information campaign on the use of VMP vehicles, the most common of which is the electric scooter.

Sueña Torrevieja is highlighting the importance of users respecting the rules and using the equipment, both mandatory and recommended.

It is well known that the fever of the electric scooter and other VMP is on the rise, they say, but like any vehicle, certain rules must be respected, their list, which is not exhaustive, includes:

Driving on pedestrian areas such as pavements is prohibited.

Only 1 person can travel on these vehicles.

The use of headphones or mobile phones is prohibited.

25km/h is the top speed.

The mandatory equipment must also be used, and it would not hurt to use the recommended equipment:

Required:

Bell.

Braking system.

Front and rear lights.

Front and rear reflectors.

Reflective clothing (At night or with reduced visibility).

Recommended:

Helmet (may be mandatory in other areas).

Liability insurance (to become mandatory in the future)

Pablo Samper, spokesman for Sueña Torrevieja, assures that “we work for the residents of Torrevieja, collecting their proposals, their complaints and their concerns and thus transferring them in a serious and constructive manner to the government team of the Torrevieja council.”

For these reasons, we propose to Torrevieja Council, to the local police, security and traffic department, that they carry out an awareness and information campaign on the use of electric scooters and other types of VMP.