



The bathroom is one of the most dangerous places for individuals with physical disabilities and limitations. Simple tasks like using the toilet or getting into the bath are more challenging and can even put them at risk for falls and injuries. The good news is that by making several changes to their restroom and adding ease of access, you can make it much easier, faster, and safer to fulfil daily tasks.

If you’re looking for ways to make your bathroom more accessible, here are upgrades you should consider.

Walk-in bathtub with shower

Traditional bathtubs and showers require the user to step over a high threshold, which can be difficult or impossible for someone with limited mobility. A walk in bathtub for disabled individuals is designed to address this problem, with a low-threshold door that allows the user to walk into the tub.

In addition, walk-in bathtubs typically have a seat inside, making it easier for the user to bathe without having to stand. Some walk-in bathtubs also come equipped with a shower for those who need even more assistance. As a result, walk-in bathtubs can make bathrooms more accessible for the disabled.

Wider doorways

One way to make the bathroom safer is to install wider doorways. This will allow walk-in bathtubs to be installed, making it easier for people with mobility issues to get in and out of the tub. Additionally, wider doorways will provide more space for people to move around in the bathroom and make it easier to access the sink, toilet, and shower. Wider doorways also offer extra space for grab bars and other safety features to help prevent falls.

Non-slip flooring

One of the leading causes of injuries in the bathroom is slips and falls. This is especially true for people with disabilities, who are more likely to suffer from conditions that make them susceptible to fractures.

Installing non-slip flooring in the bathroom can help prevent these accidents from happening. Various types of non-slip flooring are available, so you can find an option that best suits your needs and budget. Walk in bathtub costs typically increase with the addition of non-slip flooring, but the safety benefits may be worth the investment.

Grab bars

Grab bars offer another simple but effective way to make the bathroom accessible and safe for the disabled. Grab bars can be installed near the toilet, in the shower, or near the walk-in bathtub. They provide support and stability for people who have difficulty standing or walking. In addition, grab bars can help people transfer from a wheelchair to a tub or shower.

Final thoughts

These upgrades to your bathroom can go a long way in making it more accessible and safe for those with physical disabilities. Of course, it’s always best to seek the expertise of a professional before making any changes to your bathroom to ensure that the renovations are done correctly and meet all safety standards.

With the right upgrades, you can make your bathroom a much more comfortable and convenient space for everyone in your home.

Image: https://pixabay.com/photos/wheelchair-disabled-1230101/