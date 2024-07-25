



The Department of Health is drafting the project for the improvement of the San Pedro del Pinatar health centre.

Once this phase is completed, the contract for the works will be issued, which will entail an investment of 670,000 euro, and which will strengthen healthcare in the town.

The head of the Murcia regional government, Fernando López Miras, met this week with the mayor, Pedro Javier Sánchez, to analyse the progress of this initiative.

In the health field, the Community is also undertaking the construction of a new clinic in Lo Pagán, to which it is allocating 3 million euro, and which will increase the number of consultations and the space for patient care.

At the same time as the municipality’s health infrastructure is being reinforced, the regional government is highlighting that it is working to increase staff. Thus, López Miras informed the mayor that it will have 13 new health professionals, including four family doctors; three nursing professionals; a physiotherapist and a midwife.