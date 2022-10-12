



Both visitors and regulars gathered at Salt Church Mar Menor on Sunday (9th October) for their annual Harvest Celebration. Once again, they supported a local Foodbank run by the Yo Encuentro charity based in Los Belones.

A cash offering of nearly 350 euros plus a carload of provisions were despatched to feed families in need as well as some of our much-needed fruit pickers.

Yo Encuentro founder Bob Barham said, “These hard-working people provide our harvest but they, themselves, are often a forgotten link in the food chain.”

More information about the Yo Encuentro charity can be found on their website:

www.yo-encuentro.org

Salt Church Mar Menor is an English-speaking evangelical congregation who meet at The Hub in San Javier every Sunday at 10.45am (next to Yorkshire Linen).

