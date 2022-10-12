



New route for children to play cricket for Spain

By Andrew Atkinson

King’s College Murcia students attended a tournament event organised by Cricket España at La Manga Club – with some deemed the future of Spain cricketers.

“It was a great tournament that gave the students a new experience with representatives from Cricket España looking at talented individuals.

“A number of our students were asked to play in the future – which was great to see,” said a King’s College Murcia spokesperson.

“Well done to Anna, Harry, Sandra and Callum who stood out for each of our four teams,” they added.

It was a fantastic day for 106 children from three schools, being a start, based on a development programme, set by ICC supported by Cricket Espana.

Cricket Espana will set up a pathway within these schools in 2023, which will include an Academy, Junior and Secondary Leagues, for both boys and girls, where kids will be able to take cricketing pathway towards playing for Spain. A big thanks to Alfie Court for all his hard work on the day.

Caption: King’s College Murcia students at La Manga Club.