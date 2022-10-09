



Members of a drug network that operated from Spain to the rest of Europe have been arrested in Orihuela

In a joint operation with Customs Surveillance of the Tax Agency, agents of the National Police have dismantled a Polish-Danish criminal organization allegedly dedicated to drug trafficking from within Spain to the rest of Europe.

A total of 16 people have been arrested in the Alicante population of Orihuela, as well as the Malaga towns of Alhaurín de la Torre, Fuengirola, Marbella and Málaga, in the Murcian municipalities of Los Alcázares, Mazarrón and Murcia, and in the Barcelona towns of Premiá de Dalt and Barcelona.

The investigations, which began during the summer of 2020, were initially centred around a woman who had lived in Marbella for decades, and who was preparing a shipment of cocaine from South America to Spain. According to the Alicante National Police, this woman, lived in a mansion of more than 3,000 square meters valued at around three million euros.

Due to her economic capacity and the relationships she had with national and foreign criminals, the investigation focused on her with the aim of gathering evidence, not only of activity related to drug trafficking, but also the money laundering, of capital that could derive from the crimes against public health.

She was linked to a man who had been convicted in 2014 for smuggling 200 kilograms of cocaine into Denmark, and who was part of a Polish organization, based in Spain, specialized in sending large quantities of narcotic drugs by road from Spain to the Nordic and Central European countries, including Germany, Poland, Norway and Denmark.

The organization, which was led by a Dane, was made up of Polish citizens, many of them with criminal for drug trafficking and the use of violence.

There was also a drug deal detected in a London pub, coordinated by an investigator of British origin who was in Malaga. This Metropolitan Police to be alerted arrested two people as they were exchanging one kilogram of cocaine and five kilograms of marijuana.

Four members of the Polish organization were arrested, just as they were preparing the shipment on a farm in Malaga. A weapon, cryptocurrency, a number of vehicles and various drugs were seized. Eleven further individuals were also arrested.