



A woman died in the early hours of Saturday morning in Dolores after losing control of her vehicle, which ended up completely overturned in a canal next to the road.

The incident occurred at about 5:30 a.m. when the authorities received notice of a traffic accident on the CV-855.

The driver of the vehicle, in which two young women were traveling, lost control, ending up upside down in a canal that runs alongside the road.

One of the occupants was injured with bruises but the other young woman was seriously injured and trapped in the vehicle unable to get out.

The emergency personnel performed CPR on her but she died before she could be released from the car.