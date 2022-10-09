



The president of the Moors and Christians Association has replaced Emilio Bascuñana at the top of the Partido Popular list in Orihuela for the May 2023 elections. His selection was confirmed on Saturday by the PPCV electoral committee when it announced the list of candidates for the entire Valencian Community.

Bascuñana meanwhile, had declared his intention to withdraw from mainstream politics during the previous evening.

Since the motion of censure on April 25, that ousted the PP from the government, the former President of the Red Cross had returned to his previous vocation as a family doctor at the Álvarez de la Riva health centre in the city.

He said that he had planned to make the announcement of his retirement at a meeting of the Orihuela PP on Saturday, at which he would communicate to his pedáneos and collaborators his intention to step aside: “But unfortunately, due to deadlines that have been imposed I have been forced to bring forward the statement that I wanted to share with all of you tomorrow “, he stated in an interview on local television on Friday night.

He also said that his intention had always been to serve just two terms as leader, “and no more” but “not make it public until now.” In the same message he said that he would remain until the end of the current legislature” and “provide his wholehearted support to the new PP leader”.

José Vegara, meanwhile, had repeatedly denied his intention to enter politics, but his party insists that, “although he has no political experience, he is exactly what Orihuela needs to achieve a strong government.”

“He is a man of consensus who can garner votes beyond the electorate faithful and we are sure that he will lead the party in regaining the mayor’s office in the municipal elections next May.”

Local businesswomen and former PP councillor for the Coast, Sofia Alvarez, was quick to come out in support of Vegara, posting on social media, “Without a doubt, he is a very wise choice! Congratulations to the candidate and to the Popular Party of Orihuela.”

In accepting the nomination on Saturday, Vegara told PP supporters, “I take this important step because of a feeling of responsibility, my love for Orihuela and a commitment to my people. I could not say no, and my previous hopes of a vocation in public service can now be fulfilled”.

He added, “Now is time the time for Orihuela to move forward with one voice. If we are united we will be stronger, and we are now all pushing in the same direction which is essential for the union of the party and our recovery of the government.”

In his address to the meeting, former mayor Bascuñana added his support saying that the new leader is very fortunate. “We have many qualified people in the PP with an ideal profile and we now also have a candidate who is undoubtedly the best so we should all be very happy”.