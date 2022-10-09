



Local politics dominates the early pages with former mayor Emilio Bascuñana stepping down as leader of the Partido Popular in Orihuela to be replaced by José Vegara, president of the Moors and Christians Association in the city.

Meanwhile, closer to home, the two Orihuela Costa parties, CLARO and PIOC, seem no closer to agreeing on a joint strategy to fight the 2023 municipal elections, which will result in the groups splitting the vote, with any likelihood of representation in the municipal government diminishing even further.