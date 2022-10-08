



PRESS RELEASE

PIOC believes that there is strength in unity. We offer CLARO a 4 year alliance to achieve goals. We all know these goals. We are not offering CLARO a marriage until death do us part.

It’s just an alliance for the next 4 years. It must be remembered that in the last elections, CLARO gave with its votes a Councillor to a Communist party, whose Councillor neither lives nor visits Orihuela Costa. So it didn’t have as much squeamishness with his fellow travelers even though he disappointed the voters.

PIOC thinks that together we could get at least 3,000 voters, which would be equivalent to 3 Councillors. But it is difficult to join a party like CLARO that makes important mistakes in every election and always ends up breaking the coalition in which it runs.

CLARO’s analyses are always flawed and we don’t have time for a legal debate. But let us think that Orihuela Costa is gaining around 800 new registered citizens every year and the rest of Orihuela losing 200 a year. In 15 years (or sooner) there will be more people registered in Orihuela Costa than in the rest of Orihuela.

Is there anyone who seriously thinks that when that time comes, Orihuela Costa is going to be governed by Orihuela?

If now the PSOE has the Mayor with 6,000 votes, why not think that Orihuela Costa in 15 years will put the Mayor with 10,000 votes? Perhaps when that time comes, Independence will not be needed.