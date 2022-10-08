CLARO and PIOC at loggerheads despite common ground





The Orihuela Costa vote has never been that strong, with less than 2,300 people turning out to have their say at the last municipal election.

At that time there was just the one party working exclusively for the coast, C.L.A.R.O., but now, with the recent arrival of PIOC onto the scene, the vote is in danger of being split, with the race for support developing into a battle between the two, as to which will carry the mantle on behalf of residents of the coast.

Unfortunately Orihuela city based politicians tend to look after their own and regardless of who is in power, Partido Popular, PSOE or Ciudadanos, the coast is largely ignored. In the last four years municipal support for the Orihuela Costa has deteriorated enormously and as parks continue to be overgrown, refuse continues to pile up by the side of bins, potholes on our roads grow increasingly deeper, none of the major political parties appears to have any inclination to act on our behalf.

And now the two coastal based groups also seem to be at odds with each other.

In a C.L.A.R.O. Press release that was issued on Friday, and that has been uploaded in full at www.theleader.info, they state that the new political party, PIOC (Partido por la Independencia de Orihuela Costa), is based on the deception that independence for Orihuela Costa is possible. It is not, they say, and the leaders of the party know it. But they will not admit it.

They go on to explain what they call ‘the reality of the situation’ as set out in Spanish law 7/1985 and Valencia law 8/2010, stating that while independence of part of an existing municipality is legally possible, the conditions in the case of Orihuela Costa make it impossible.

In outlining the procedure C.L.A.R.O. explain that, initially, a petition for independence must be signed by at least 50% of the resident (empadronado) population. Each signature must be validated and paid for by a Notary (perhaps €10 per signature) or by the Secretary of the Town Hall in Orihuela city.

In the case of Orihuela Costa the number of signatures required to support such a petition amounts nearly 15,000. Considering that the total Orihuela Costa vote in municipal elections is less than 2,300 (and of course not all would be in favour of independence), this would require another 12,700 signatures from a less politically active population, that is often absent for various periods of the year in the case of non-Spanish. And the time allowed would not be unlimited. This alone is virtually impossible.

C.L.A.R.O. say that they are convinced of the impossibility of independence for Orihuela Costa (and, since, basically, the same conditions apply, so too does the lesser status of local autonomy, Entidad Local Menor).

Read: PIOC appeal for unity

PIOC, meanwhile, believes that both parties do have many of the same aims and as there is undoubtedly strength in unity they continue to offer CLARO a 4 year alliance to achieve the goals of securing representation in the municipal government. The party states, “We are not offering CLARO a marriage until death do us part. It’s just an alliance for the next 4 years.”

A spokesperson told the Leader that, “together we could get at least 3,000 voters, which would be equivalent to 3 Councillors.”

They say that C.L.A.R.O.’s analyses are always flawed and with the next elections scheduled to take place in May 2023 there is absolutely no time for a legal debate, adding that while Orihuela is losing 200 voters every year, Orihuela Costa is gaining around 800 new registered citizens so, in 15 years, or even sooner, there will be more people registered in Orihuela Costa than in the rest of the Orihuela municipality at which time the calls for greater autonomy will be even more appropriate.

The PSOE holds the office of Mayor with just 6,000 votes. PIOC believes that in 15 years time the Orihuela Costa could count on 10,000 votes? Perhaps when that time comes, Independence will not be necessary they say.