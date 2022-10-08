



Following Friday night’s victory over World Champions USA at Wembley on Friday, which maintained Sarina Wiegman’s unbeaten run as England manager, England Women will return to the scene of two of their most memorable UEFA EURO 2022 victories when they welcome Czech Republic to Brighton tomorrow evening, Tuesday 11 October.

England last faced Czech Republic in November 2019 when Bethany England, Beth Mead and Leah Williamson were all on the scoresheet in a 3-2 victory away from home.

Following a short break they will then continue their preparation for the World Cup, to be held next summer in Australia and New Zealand, when their final matches of 2023 will see them meet fellow FIFA Women’s World Cup finalists Japan and Norway in San Javier next month.

The Lionesses are to spend the final international camp of the year at the Pinatar Arena football centre as they look to close out a positive year on a high.

It all began with victory in the inaugural Arnold Clark Cup in February, followed by the historic UEFA Women’s EURO success in July and will next see the United States and Czech Republic travel to England for matches in October.

The first of the November fixtures in Spain will be Japan on Friday 11 November (KO TBC), followed by a meeting with Norway, who Sarina Wiegman’s squad met during the EURO group stage, on Tuesday 15 November (KO TBC).

England last faced Japan in the 2020 edition of the SheBelieves Cup in the United States with England coming out on top with a 1-0 victory in New Jersey.

Norway were drawn in Group A alongside England at this summer’s EURO with an historic 8-0 victory in Brighton securing the Lionesses progression to the quarter-final. The fixture will see the return of Hege Riise who took charge of England on an interim basis in 2021 before leading Team GB to the last eight of the Tokyo Olympics.

England head coach Sarina Wiegman said: “I am really pleased we can continue to test ourselves against strong opposition, especially as we are fully focused on our preparation for the World Cup.

“Japan are one of the best teams in Asia and offer a different style of play to what we are used to. Norway had a difficult summer, however they qualified directly for the World Cup and I am confident they will bounce back. They have always proven to be a strong opponent, and the staff and players will look forward to welcoming Hege again too.

“With both teams wanting to make a good impression as they build towards a major tournament, it will be a great opportunity to see where we stand.

“Furthermore, I hope a change of scenery and good climate for that time of year can contribute to keeping the players fresh after what has been an exciting and at the same time intense year for all.”

Tickets for the games against Japan and Norway will soon go on sale through Compralaentrada.com.

Both opponents have qualified for next summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, with the final tournament draw to be held on Sunday 22 October hosted in Auckland.

The choice of Pinatar Arena as the venue for these two matches by The FA demonstrates the organisational capacity of the Pinatarense sports centre and continues to improve its reputation as an international football facility.

Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau will host the Draw for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ on Saturday, 22 October 2022.

Taking place in Aotea Centre, the Draw will reveal the match fixtures for the 32 teams competing in the ninth edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand in just over a year