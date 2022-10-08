



Report by Paul Durrant

Mind the Gap v Tipsy Toad Tiaras 12 – 0

The Gap were missing big guns James Brown and Sam Salt this week but it wouldn´t have made any difference to the hammering the Tiaras took. No 180´s yet for last season´s league winners but good all-round performances once again.

Paul Moody bagged 4 triple-figure scores (3 x 100, 140) and finished all 4 of his games earning him POTM. Bliss Wright´s game is going from strength to strength (3 x 100 and two check-outs) ensuring she certainly deserves her place in the top team. The Tiaras also managed a 140 courtesy of POTM Tracey Simpson, Simone de Lacy a 133 and a ton or so each from Pat Schofield and Eliz Cowan.

At least three legs saw the ladies having a go for a check-out but they lost their nerve before any damage was done.

Hub Hyenas v Danny’s Bar

A disappointing away performance from Dannys allowed the Hyenas to ensure the draw after just 6 legs. Only 3 players found the treble with regularity, Steve Lumb, birthday girl Karen Raffell and Bob Smith. Hyena Alan Havelock on the other hand hit too many, busting 141 in the pairs, partner Bob Taylor getting him out of trouble on D10.

POTM for Dannys’ John Giggs D16 and Smith D1 were the visitors leg winners. Mark Ellis providing 3 winning legs, 3×100 earning him POTM. Alex Nikolov recording 3×100,140 and a yellow card for unsporting behaviour.

Fallen Angels v Freakie Taverners

Hosts Angels won just two legs in the opening half, via Darren Foster on D10 and a D1,S1D1 (5). The travelling Freakies gaining the other 4 through Trevor Morris D8, Bryan Livsey D8, John Boden, 95,97, D9, and Karen Morris D20. Angels Steve Godwyn nailing a 165, but losing the leg.

Foster D4, added a 3rd winning double in the 1st single, followed by a Mitch Halliday85,100,D7. The match now 3-5, Angels moved up a gear, wins from Billy Dolling, Shaun Blakeston and Tony Spiers making it 6-5. Sharon Frain D17 levelling. POTM – Foster and Boden.

CK1 Lads v Milos

Fair to say Milos had the edge in 3 figure scores, but out gunned on the outer ring. Highlight of the drawn 1st half, in the 2nd triple, Cain Garcia 121, and Javi de Gea also 121, but taking the leg, S20,T17,Bull. Great darts.

Lads took their match total to 7, winning the 1st four singles, Terry David, D1, Ginge Lewis,D7, Paul Green,D2 and Steve Monk, 95,85,95. 49 out on D16. The 11th and 12th legs to Milos de Gea, 83,122,D4 and Garcia 140,D4. POTM – Monk – de Gea.

Pint Depot Queens v CK1 Ladybirds

The “Birds” were too strong for Queens, the hosts suffering their 3rd successive defeat. Debbie Wright earned POTM although Ali Wands, Ronnie Bowden and Maggie Morgan found the 3 Queens doubles. Birds were 2-4 up at the break, courtesy of Angie Philpott, Sharon O’Rourke and Angie Mullen gaining 2 doubles.

Dons Ralph earned Birds a point, O’Rourke D20 taking the 7th leg and match. Mullen 138 closing the match on D2. POTM – Ralph.

El Capitan v Hub Hellraisers

” Raisers” have the unenviable record of yet to win a leg, unfortunately for them they have played 3 of the best teams to date. Sue Spiers top scored for the Hub to earn POTM. Ed Klimonis can still do it even at his age hitting a maximum in the triples. other decent scores meriting Caps POTM.

A showboat finish from Chris Logan overshadowed Ed’s maxi, requiring 100, there is only one way to go for the flamboyant Logan D20, 20, D20. Exhibition stuff !!!

Tipsy Toad Toppers v C.C.’s Flyers

This tussle would have been closer had Toppers been at full strength, but take nothing away from Flyers they are a good outfit and difficult to beat. Flyers deservedly 2-4 up at half time, Suso Madrid and Matt Smith finding the treble with ease, Paddy Winterbourne and Lee Maiden outing for Toppers.

Graham Solomans D16 was the lone singles for Toppers, Smith D20 edging out Maiden in a real belter for Flyers 6th leg, Madrid D20 claiming both points in a 4 ton thriller with Andy Gildea. Chelsea Campbell 131, D10 concluded the game in yet another close encounter Against Phil de Lacy. POTM – Winterbourne – Suso Madrid.

C.C.Bees v Leeson Street Trotters

A D6 opener from Ken Skinner was the only time Trotters found themselves in front. Bees flying into a 3-1 advantage via Dave Jennings on a 74 out, Bruce Admiral D8 and Paul Christopher, 140,100, D4 adding the 3rd. Amanda Skinner closing the half with a 67 out on D20.

Trotters won 2 of the first 3 singles Barry Shingler 140,140,D16 and A.Skinner 100,D20 making it 5-4. They were to be their last as Jennings 140,134, D10, Christopher D4, and Liam Lumb 95,140,D2, wrapping up the match. POTM – Christopher – Amanda Skinner.