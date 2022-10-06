



Many international film stars have visited Catalonia to shoot films, including Jack Nicholson, Liam Neeson, Scarlet Johansson, Jeff Goldblum, Christian Bale, Judy Davis, Elizabeth Taylor, Dirk Bogarde, Audie Murphy, Orson Welles, Peter Sellers, Kirk Douglas, Yul Brynner, Kate Beckinsale, Tom Holland and Jackie Chan.

In 1955 none other than Errol Flynn came to film King’s Rhapsody in Montserrat, Sitges and Barcelona.

Remembering Flynn’s time in Montserrat, on 26 October, the London-born writer Robert Yareham will explain the history of international cinema in Catalonia, in Monistrol de Montserrat at the Can Gibert municipal hall at 19.00.

This professor and writer, who has been based in Valencia for over 40 years, has already spoken in Catalonia, in Cardona, where scenes from Orson Welles’ Chimes at Midnight were filmed, and in Sitges, in the company of the writer John Carlin, among others.

Yareham is the creator of the website www.moviesmadeinspain.com where you can find information on more than 900 films and series shot in English in Spain.

From 25 October to 5 November, together with Scottish professor John Hill, he will be in Catalonia to collect photos and information.

On 25 October they will be in Corbera del Ebro (Fight at Dry River) (The Internationalist).

On 26th and 27th in Montserrat & Manresa (Marlowe, Romasanta)

28th Montseny (Penny Princess)

29th October in Hostalric (The Passenger) and Lloret de Mar to visit Santa Clotilde Gardens (House of the Dragon) and Sa Boadella (Uncharted)

29th, 30th, 31st Sant Feliu de Guixols (Nicholas and Alexandra, Suddenly Last Summer etc)

1&2 November Cadaqués, Cap de Creus, (The Light at the End of the World, Little Ashes, Miss Dalí)

4 November Castelldefels (Esmeralda Bay)

Contact bobyareham@gmail.com

637061508