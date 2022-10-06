



The AFA Alzheimer’s support group In Torrevieja has announced that the Provincial Council of Alicante has granted just over a thousand euro to the group for days out for Alzheimer’s patients.

The association applied for the grants for Leisure and Free Time 2022 for carrying out leisure and free time activities adapted for Alzheimer’s patients and other dementias and have been awarded 1,060 euro.

The money will be used to organise trips to the Hemp Museum of Callosa del Segura, a boat trip along the coast, and a visit to the park of Guardamar and surroundings.

In addition to the money for days out, the group has also been awarded funds for the Acquisition of Inventoried Goods 2022, with an amount of 1,452 euro, which has allowed them to acquire a new laptop to hold online meetings, courses, preparation of material for cognitive stimulation interventions, amongst other things.