



During the 48 hrs prior to Friday agents of the Civil Guard and members of the Maritime Rescue (Sasemar) intercepted nine boats with 106 immigrants on board on the coast of the Region of Murcia, according to sources from the Government Delegation.

On Thursday eight boats with 89 immigrants on board were intercepted, 71 of them men, seven women and eleven minors while on the previous day they intercepted another boat with 17 immigrants on board, 15 miles south of Monte de las Cenizas, in Cartagena. On board were 14 men, two minors and one woman, all of them Algerians and in good health.

They were all transferred to the temporary care center for foreigners (CATE) in Cartagena, where they were cared for by Red Cross volunteers and were guarded by National Police agents.

After 72 hours, they will be transferred to accommodation of non-governmental organizations that work with the central government or to a detention centre for foreigners (CIE) for their subsequent expulsion from Spain.