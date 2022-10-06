



The Independent councillor, Rodolfo Carmona, has asked the Ayuntamiento to strengthen current preventive treatments “in anticipation of the hatching of mosquitoes and cockroaches after the last rains.”

Carmona said that we must “establish the work to be undertaken and improve our effectiveness in combatting” these pests “in all areas where the council has previously detected outbreaks of this

“Unfortunately, in Torrevieja, we have this recurring problem and we must take action based on previous experience,” he said. In addition, he proposes to promote workshops aimed at schoolchildren aged 9 to 11 on the problem of mosquitoes.