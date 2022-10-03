



There were a total of 101 deaths on the roads in Spain in September, four more than in the same month of 2019, the DGT reference year for road traffic incident statistics, which highlights an increase of 6% and a “worrying” increase in the number of fatalities who were not wearing seat belts.

According to the DGT, last month there were 88 fatal incidents. Once again, conventional roads continue to be the roads where the highest number of incidents with victims, with 7 out of 10 deaths.

Depending on the type of accident, frontal collisions have increased from 13 deaths in September 2019 to 27 this year.

According to the means of travel, this month the number of vulnerable deaths has decreased by 12 (14 in the case of conventional roads), especially those traveling by motorcycle (30 in September 2019 compared to 24 in September 2022).

Regarding the use of security systems, the DGT is warning of the worrying increase in the number of deaths who were not wearing a seat belt at the time of the incident: it has gone from 6 victims who were not wearing it in 2019 to 18 in September this year, of which 17 travelled in passenger cars and 1 in a van.

By autonomous communities, Castilla-La Mancha, Andalusia, and Galicia are the autonomous communities that register the greatest increases compared to the figures for September 2019. On the contrary, Catalonia has registered 6 fewer deaths.