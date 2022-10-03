



CF Atletico Algorfa hit four goals in a 4-1 home win against Elche Dream CF A in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 8 on Saturday.

Pinoso CF A took all three points in a 3-0 home win against CFE Il-Licitana to go second in the table. CD Montesinos defeated CF Rafal 2-0 at the Municipal Stadium, returning to winning ways after suffering a 4-0 loss against SC Torrevieja, with two goals by Pato.

In the 2nd Regional Group 16 Callosa Deportivo CF A took a point in a 1-1 home draw against Formentera CF.

CD Athletic San Fulgencio A suffered a 3-2 home defeat against visitors CF United Elche A, with CF Sporting Albatera hitting three in a 3-1 away win at CD Altet to go top.

Torry in 6 goals thriller

SC Torrevieja and UDF Sax shared the points in a six goals’ encounter in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 8 on Sunday.

Hucha (2) and Bonilla bagged the goals for Torry, who sit in eighth place in the table, dropping two places.

Aspe UD A defeated CD Cox 2-0, Racing San Miguel suffered a 2-0 home defeat against UD La Coca-Aspense A, with CF Sporting San Fulgencio taking three points in a 3-1 away win at Sporting Dolores CF.

Bigastro CF defeated visitors Atletico Benejuzar A 3-0 in the 2nd Regional Group 16, CD Benijofar lost out 3-2 at home against Santa Pola CF B in a five goals thriller, with CF Popular Orihuela defeating Sporting Costablanca 3-1.