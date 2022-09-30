



Punta Prima based dance legend former Strictly Come Dancing star Vincent Simone starring in ‘Tango Passions’ alongside Paula Duarte, touring the UK speaks exclusively to Andrew Atkinson.

“When I danced with Paula we had a special connection – I knew she was the one,” said Vincent.

“She has done tango all her life, and has a background in ballet. I call her my tango queen,” quipped Vincent.

The show has a cast of six dancers and a live violinist and will be a ‘Argentine tango with a twist’.

Ex-Strictly star Vincent’s debut solo show, Tango Passions, sees Blackpool Grand Theatre welcome him on October 16.

Vincent said: “It’s a romantic story about falling in love. It will be filled with passion, lust and emotion. Beautiful choreography alone isn’t enough, there has to be emotion.”

Two leading ladies, including world class tango specialist, Paula Duarte, and Victoria Martin, a former lead dancer in Burn The Floor star in the show.

BBC 2022 Strictly Come Dancing hit the TV screens in September and Vincent, known for passionate tango performances with Flavia Cacace, his dance partner for 25 years, said: “Me and Flavia were one of a kind.

“We worked so much since we were children and not many are able to do our style of dance at our level. When I started to try out other girls I really missed her.”

Vincent won ballroom and latin competitions with Flavia, named Argentine Tango World Champions in 2006.

Speaking about ‘Tango Passions’, Vincent said: “I couldn’t sleep at night because I had all these ideas and emotions coming into my head and I have to put them all together.”

Tango Passions is 90 minutes of raw, intimate and authentic dance taking the audience to Buenos Aires.

“The Argentine tango is so clearly done that you can tell the story though motion. That says more than words,” he said.

The show features music from Astor Piazzolla and Gotan Project: “It’s a romantic story about falling in love – filled with passion, lust and emotion.

“Beautiful choreography alone isn’t enough, there has to be emotion,” said Vincent.

Speaking exclusively to The Leader, Vincent said: “It’s a beautiful show with a beautiful story. I am so so proud to have created something so special.”

Caption: Vincent Simone: ‘Tango Passions’ with Paula Duarte.