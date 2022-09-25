



Even though PIOC and CLARO are separate parties, Independence is the only area in which they disagree, but the rest of our objectives are no different.

The next few elections will not be a referendum for Independence but rather more about decentralisation of power towards Orihuela Costa, a fairer Budget, a Cultural Centre, as well as improved Services, Infrastructure etc.

It is PIOC’s objective, with the collaboration of CLARO, and other Coastal Associations, Businesses and groups, to join together to achieve a solution which can resolve the lack of Municipal Services in Orihuela Costa. Complaining is not enough and meetings with Councillors, who occasionally come to the Coast with their great pronouncements and promises, achieve nothing, as they are rarely delivered.

Their token gestures of painting a few lines, roundabouts and filling potholes with sand shows exactly what they think of the residents of the coast.

They are misleading us all into thinking that the Council are a caring council, hoping that you will vote for them. Like the sand in the potholes, it is all a waste of time, just slipping away, as are the millions of euros spent of your taxes.

The time for talking is over, it is now time for us to unite and to act.

We must put ego’s and self-objectives away as we best serve Orihuela Costa, otherwise other parties will benefit, leading to another 4 years of abandonment, intransigence at the hands of Orihuela’s City politicians.

We need to reach out to Communities, Presidents and Urbanisations to explain why Orihuela Costa cannot keep going the way that it is.

PIOC continues to extend an olive branch to CLARO and its Membership. Let us now unite to form a list of unique Candidates from Orihuela Costa to fight on all our behalves at the next Municipal elections in May 2022.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

Bad councillors are elected because residents do not vote.

Orihuela Costa has a voice. Make sure that you use it in next May’s elections.

Watch out for our special events around the coast explaining the registration process. In the meantime you can help by checking that the details on your padron are correct, especially your address.