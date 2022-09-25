



Mojácar Council has concluded the memorial services which have taken place in the locality over these days as a sign of mourning the death of Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom.

As soon as the sad news was announced, the Mojácar Mayor published a statement, in

Spanish and in English, in which she expressed her sorrow, in her name and in that of her corporation, as well as her condolences to the entire British population living in the municipality.

The three official flags which are flown over the Town Hall – Spanish, Andalucian and that of the European Community – remained at half mast as a sign of grief, also joining the day of mourning established by the Junta de Andalucía.

Mojácar Mayor, Rosa María Cano, accompanied by the Security Councillor, María Luisa Pérez, and by the heads of the Local Police force, attended a solemn mass officiated by the Reader of the Anglican Church on the Costa de Almería and Costa Cálida, Margie Gall, which took place at the Catholic Church on Mojácar beach.

At the same time, a book of condolences was placed at the municipal offices in Marina de la Torre for anyone who wanted to express their condolences to the Royal Family and the whole of the British population.

The book registered more than 300 entries, accompanied by a loving memory of the woman who was the monarch of the United Kingdom, sovereign since 1926, as well as of another 14 independent states which make up part of the Commonwealth.

More than 2,500 British live in Mojácar, many of them very integrated into the life of the municipality. Their participation in all the local acts and festivities is common, as well as in joint events like Christmas or very special dates for both cultures.

A close contact between Spanish and British as a result of the sad news about the death of the longest-serving sovereign in her position, leaving a deep impression on all Mojácar residents, joining all the official condolences given in the municipality.