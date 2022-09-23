



Masonic donation to Nazareth College

The visit to the Nazareth School was the result of the Provincial Grand Master’s decision to donate five hundred euros to this school and to highlight the sincere gratitude of the school director for the donation and the interest of our order in the work that the Nazareth School carries out for the benefit of the children and adolescents of Alicante who need support and help.

Nazareth College was one of the four charities identified by the Provincial Grand Master, RWBro Rodney Bignell, to receive donations of money raised at the Provincial Golf Tournament at Bonalba Golf Club in June. We subsequently sent them five hundred euros and this visit was to follow up and find out more about them, with future support from the lodge in mind.

In attendance were the Worshipful Master of the RLS Hiram Abif 80, WBro Vicente López Revuelta, the Worshipful Master-elect Bro Jorge Prieto Cueto and Bro Sergio Pereira, Charity Steward of the same lodge.

In a very pleasant talk, we were given a complete tour of the school’s facilities, together with a summary of its history. He described the main activities they carry out for the benefit of children and adolescents at risk of social exclusion in the province.

We had the opportunity to witness the work they do at different levels and in the training courses for the children.

We also had the opportunity to briefly explain the support work that our Order carries out through the Provincial Grand Lodge of Valencia and its lodges for the benefit of the community and that we hope to continue in the future, in order to help the children of the school in their different initiatives.

We agreed to keep in touch to be attentive to any specific needs that they may have and that in some way we can help to alleviate.

Masonic Summer Party to aid local charity

On the 9th September, over ninety Freemasons and their guests gathered for the Masonic Late Summer Party at Cooper’s bar in Quesada.

The evening commenced with a eulogy delivered by the Provincial Grand Master RW Bro Rodney Charles Bignall commemorating the life of our late Queen Elizabeth II, followed by a one-minute silence.

The subsequent party proved a great success, with good food, great company, and fabulous entertainment.

Cooper’s prepared a simple but excellent supper before musical entertainment was provided by Gary “Woody” Woodward (also of the famous pop group “Union Gap”) who soon had everyone up dancing to some great songs spanning the sixties onwards.

During the intermission, a grand raffle draw raised six hundred and fifty euros which will be donated to the Provincial Grand Master’s charities which are, this year, focused on the less fortunate in our Province and will assist in providing food and basic necessities to families in need.

Over the past four months, Freemasons Lodges within the Province of Valencia have raised almost ten thousand euros for food banks and children’s charities and this fund raising will continue over the months ahead.

The evening provided us with a great opportunity to meet and get together before our Autumn meetings re-commence shortly.

Local Freemasons help charities.

A Special Evening was recently held to celebrate the end of a successful Masonic year and to thank everyone for their help and support with the special events and the Charity Fund Raising, especially over the summer months.

Many events including Crazy Golf Days and Bowls tournaments have been organised by the Worshipful Master, WBro Ian Makin and his wife Jackie. They have all been well attended, raising much needed funds for various local charities.

Restaurant Leonardo’s in Albir was completely taken over and a fabulous evening of VIP dining ensued. A generous and unexpected donation was made by the owners and staff of Leonardo’s amounting to one hundred and fifty euros for which, we are very grateful!

A Raffle where all prizes were for the Ladies and included a meal for two, chocolates, wine and even a new spatula! An exceptional amount was raised along with a lot of fun and laughter. Making a total for the evening of four hundred and fifty euros

Two Loyal toasts were made to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the succession of King Charles III. These were observed by all, regardless of their country of origin.

A most enjoyable night was had, and the money raised will be put to good use to help those less fortunate than ourselves.

Should you have an interest in joining freemasonry, please contact us on the address given below.

sec@glpvalencia.com