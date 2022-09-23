



Introducing the new multi national ladies Chorus, Sonrisas Harmony who will meet every Tuesday 10.30 am – 1.30 pm at the Estribor Function Room in Los Alcazares. Come along and meet the members, we are a friendly group of ladies some who have been singing together for many years and a few new members too. No previous singing experience required.

Our Musical Director Valerie Lynch has a wealth of knowledge and experience in Acapella four part harmony singing. So our programs will be varied, entertaining and packed full of songs past and present.

Sonrisas Harmony love to sing, but we also like to enjoy ourselves and will have a regular social calendar. If you would like to come along and meet us please contact the chorus Co-ordinator Lynda on Movil 672 192 222 we look forward to welcoming you to our friendly group of ladies.