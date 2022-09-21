



Santa Pola’s Government Board has approved the tender for the construction project for the new 8-a-side football field at the Gran Alacant Sports Centre, for a total amount of 398,000 euro.

Interested companies may now submit their bids for the completion of the work through the state platform.

The next step is the award of the work for the construction of the new 8-a-side football sports area, although the Department of Sports has planned the location of the playing field so that an 11-a-side football field can be built in the future.

The councillor for the area, Julio Baeza, indicates that “we continue working on the provision of new sports facilities in Santa Pola. And specifically, in Gran Alacant, we have already started up the basketball court and now this 8-a-side football pitch, which we hope will be in operation between the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023”.

The councillor of Gran Alacant, Oscar Valenzuela, stressed that “we continue to make progress in the provision of services for Gran Alacant. Little by little we are providing the area with more infrastructure to improve the quality of life of the residents. This 8-a-side football field was a highly demanded facility, especially by the fathers and mothers of the little ones who practice this sport”.