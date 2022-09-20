Football Focus





SC Torrevieja slumped to a 2-1 away defeat against UE Crevillente FB A in the opening 2022-23 Valencia 1st Regional Group 8 fixture on Sunday.

CD Montesinos thumped UD La Coca-Aspense A 4-0; CF Sporting de San Fulgencio returned a 3-0 away win at UDF Sax, with Aspe UD A defeating CF Rafal 2-1.

CD Athletic San Fulgencio A defeated Santa Pola CF B 4-0 in the 2nd Regional Group 16 on Sunday.

CF Orihuela suffered a 3-1 loss away at Sporting Saladar, with Guardamar Soccer CD netting four goals in a thrilling 4-1 home win against Formentera CF.

CD Altet hit seven in a 7-1 hammering of CF United Elche A, Bigastro CF defeated Sporting Costablanca 2-1, CD Benijofar suffered a 4-1 home loss against Atletico Benejuzar A, with CF Sporting Albatera hitting Atletico Crevillente 6-1.

Lucas and Garre net in Racing win

Racing San Miguel CF defeated Sporting Dolores with goals from Lucas and Garre in the opening game of the 2022-23 season in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 8 on Saturday.

There was tension to start the season, seen in the play of both teams. Shortly before the break, Lucas managed to put Racing San Miguel ahead with a cannon strike from outside the box.

In the second half Racing took control, with Garre putting San Miguel 2-0 ahead and thereafter created chances, with Dolores netting to reduce the arrears.

Arturo hat-trick in Monte rout

CD Montesinos defeated UD La Coca-Aspense A at the Municipal Stadium Los Montesinos in the opening 2022-23 fixture of the Valencia 1st Regional Group 8.

Valentin put Monte ahead on 15 minutes, when heading home following an assist from Paco. Arturo bagged two goals to give Monte a 3-0 lead at half time.

Arturo completed his hat-trick, when firing home a spot-kick, to complete a four goal rout. FT: 4-0. Player of the Match: Gocu.