Farewell Mass by Rev. José Manuel Poveda Ruvira, Vicar of Our Lady of Pilar





A farewell Mass by the Rev. José Manuel Poveda Ruvira, Vicar of the Parish of Our Lady of Pilar took place after being with the parish during 2018-2022.

Rev. José Manuel’s next destination is to serve in La Mata and Torrevieja from September 19.

A Eucharist was celebrated in Pilar to accompany his farewell, with mayor of Pilar de la Horadada, José María Pérez Sánchez present, along with Councillors, Marina Sáez and Susi Sánchez.

The delegate of Culture, Darío Quesada Ferrer; president of the Venerable Association of Our Lady of Pilar, Benjamín Samper; parishioners, friends and neighbours of the town were amongst the attendees.

At the end of the mass, D. José Manuel had some beautiful words of farewell, with the highest municipal authority presenting the shield of Pilar municipality, on behalf of the entire town of Pilar de la Horadada.

A spokesperson from Pilar de la Horadada town hall said: “We thank D. José Manuel for his pastoral work in Pilar de la Horadada and wish him the best of luck to continue exercising the priestly ministry in his new assignment.

“May the Virgen del Pilar accompany you in your day-to-day life and may D. José Manuel always bear in mind that the doors of this town will be wide open for what the Pilar people need at any time.”