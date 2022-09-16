



As part of the 50th anniversary of the Club Náutico in Santa Pola, the harbour will welcome 2 historic ships for 5 days, from Wednesday 28 September 2022 to Sunday 2 October 2022.

The town will host the Galleon Andalucía, a replica of the Spanish galleons in the 16th century and the “Paleibote”, Pascual Flores, normally situated in Torrevieja, a 3-masted sailboat that formerly transported salt between Torrevieja and North Africa.

The Mayor of Santa Pola, Loreto Serrano, and the President of the Yacht Club, Pascual Orts, explained that the Galleon will be open to all those who want to discover what life was like on board, how people lived and worked in a Spanish galleon 400 years ago. Ticket prices are €7 for adults, €4 for children and €18 for families of up to 5 people.

In the Paleibote you can enjoy a 3-hour day of navigation both in the morning and in the afternoon, with a maximum of 50 people. Ticket prices are €45 for adults and €25 for children.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.velacuadra.es, and to learn more about the Pascual Flores, there is a dedicated website, https://www.pascualflores.org/en/.