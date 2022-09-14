



THE family of a teenager who tragically died in a road accident have paid tribute to him, with Barcelona one of the places he visited during his love for travelling.

The family of 19-year-old Alex Tyson who sadly died following a collision on the M6 have paid a loving tribute to him.

The collision happened on September 4 at the Junction 31 slip road at Samlesbury, when a Ford Fiesta left the carriageway and collided with a lamppost.

In a tribute, Alex’s family said: “Alex was a precious son, brother, grandchild, nephew, uncle, cousin and a friend to all.

“Alex loved people and people loved Alex. Age was no limit; he was a priceless gift to all that knew him.

“He was such a caring, compassionate, loving young man with a uniquely funny sense of humour and the ability to make people smile. There are no words to describe how loved he was.

“Alex’ zest for life was like a breath of fresh air, his future was bright and full of promise. He was on the verge of completing his apprenticeship at BAE Systems, returning home after every shift with the tales of the day.

“Alex had developed a love for travel visiting Croatia, Barcelona and Amsterdam recently with plans for more ventures.

“His greatest passion however was for his beloved Preston North End, holding a season ticket since he was a young boy.

“Together with his friends he travelled the length and breadth of the country following the famous LillyWhites. Alex also represented the fans group ‘Preston Supporters Collective’ meeting club representatives.

“His flame was only for a short time but it burnt brightly for us all to see and for us lucky few we bathed in the rays of sunshine that was Alex.

“Whenever Alex was with us he never failed to make us smile, fly high boy we will all miss you so very much. Love you to the moon and back.”

A statement from Lancashire Police read: Following the accident Emergency services were called when the vehicle was located around an hour later.

Alex, from Preston, Lancashire, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. It is not thought any other vehicles were involved in the collision.

Alex’s next of kin are being supported by specially-trained officers and we send them our deepest condolences at this truly awful time.

We are continuing to ask for help piecing together exactly what occurred and would like to hear from anybody who saw the collision, saw the Fiesta in the area before the collision, or who was driving on that section of the M6 at around the same time and may have dashcam.

Anybody with information is asked to get in touch on 101, quoting log 287 of September 4.

Caption: Alex Tyson: Love for travel who visited Barcelona.