



The Ministry of Universal Health and Public Health has reported a total of 964 new cases of coronavirus confirmed by PCR test or through antigen tests since the last update. The new cases by province are 200 in Castellón (190,598 in total), 196 in Alicante (526,204 in total) and 568 in Valencia (830,980 in total).

Of these, 550 are from people over 60 years of age. By provinces: 106 from Castellón, 127 from Alicante and 317 from Valencia.

Valencian hospitals currently have 298 people admitted, 19 of them in the ICU (both increased from the last update): 26 in the province of Castellón, 0 in the ICU; 96 in the province of Alicante, 6 of them in the ICU, and 176 in the province of Valencia, 13 in the ICU.

Four deaths from coronavirus have been reported since the last update, all with a date of death in the last 7 days except for one death in August 2022. These are four men between 74 and 101 years old. The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic amounts to 10,030: 1,191 in the province of Castellón, 3,829 in Alicante and 5,010 in Valencia.

