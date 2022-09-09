



SC Torrevieja will kick-off their 2022-23 Valencia 1st Regional Group 8 opening fixture away at UE Crevillente FB A on September 18.

A mouth-watering Derby fixture against arch rivals awaits fans, when Torry host CD Montesinos at home on September 25.

Opening fixtures of the new season see Racing San Miguel host Sporting Dolores CF, CD Montesinos host UD La Coca-Aspense A and CF Athletic Algorfa host Alguena CF.

CD Cox travel to CFE Il-Licitana, CF Rafal travel to Aspe UD A, CF Sporting de San Fulgencio travel to UDF Sax. Pinoso CF A host Elche Dream CF A.

*Check relevant club websites for updates on dates and kick-off times.

Caption: SC Torrevieja away at UE Crevillente FB ‘A’.