



Torrevieja will be the first stop of the new season of ‘Handbol al Carrer’, the circuit organised by the Valencian Community Handball Federation (FBMCV) to bring the sport to the streets of towns and cities throughout the Valencian territory.

After the success of the first edition, which brought together more than 1,700 participants in the run-up to the celebration of the Women’s Handball World Championship in the Community and in the first months of 2022, the leisure-sports circuit resumes its activity with an agenda full of events.

Paseo Vista Alegre, a spectacular enclave by the sea, will host this Saturday, September 10, the return of ‘Handbol al Carrer’. The activity, open to all audiences, will begin at 10:30 a.m. in an innovative space that combines sport and new technologies thanks to a gaming area.

As was the case in the last activities prior to the summer, the ‘Handbol inclusiu’ athletes will participate in the circuit. Through this initiative, the FBMCV intends that the mental health users of the ‘Handball we are all’ program achieve full inclusion through sport.

The mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, has declared that “this type of sports activities in the street are a great attraction for all lovers of handball, in addition to being held in a privileged place such as Paseo Vista Alegre.” Eduardo Dolón has thanked the Valencian Handball Federation for its bet again on Torrevieja to start ‘Handbol al Carrer’ and for having expanded this sporting offer with its ‘Handbol inclusiu’ program.

Diana Box, sports councillor in Torrevieja, stressed that “once again our town is full of sport to take it to the streets and appreciates the impulse of the Federation and the collaboration of the Torrevieja Handball Club to ensure that the event has gone out to perfection and be remembered by all”.

Pedro Fuertes celebrates the return “of such a participatory and attractive activity that has managed to attract very diverse audiences and allow our sport to be spread throughout the Valencian territory.” The president of the Handball Federation of the Valencian Community highlights “the commitment of the Torrevieja Council with our sport, something that makes us tremendously happy and for which we are very grateful.”