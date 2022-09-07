



Torrevieja’s local councillor for the senior generation, Immaculada Montesinos, has advised that the fourth photography competition specifically aimed at the older residents of the town has been launched, with the theme of the contest in this edition, “A Feeling of the Elder. A look, a posture, a smile.”

Pensioners and those over 60 years old, registered in Torrevieja, will be able to participate, and you are able to submit a maximum of two photographs per contestant.

Photos must be submitted to terceraedad@torrevieja.eu , with submission deadline on Tuesday, September 27.

Immaculada Montesinos has also reported that the award ceremony of this 4th Photography Contest will be held on Saturday 1 October, International Day of Older Persons, in a Gala at the Municipal Theatre of Torrevieja.

In the last edition of 2021, 30 people submitted pictures to this contest, the winners were:

1º. ABUELOS EN EL MAR, by Maribel Juárez.

2º. MANOS AMIGAS, by Pedro Gallego.

3º. PALMERAS, by Purificación Cabalar.