David Johnston from Quesada recently did a skydive in aid of the AACC. He raised 752 euros for the cancer charity.

As David lost both of his parents to cancer the charity is close to his heart.

Pictured is David the president Maria Wilson in front of their offices in Orihuela costa.

For the early detection of any cancer please phone the office, Monday to Friday, on 965 329841 between 10am and 1pm