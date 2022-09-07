



The AFA Alzheimer’s Association in Torrevieja (Asociación de familiares/amigos de enfermos de Alzheimer de Torrevieja) are celebrating receiving a much-needed donation from the British expat community this week.

Pat Goddard handed over a donation of 1,540 euro, which was raised by people who have collaborated as sponsors for climbing the Spinnaker Tower last August.

Among the sponsors who were thanked by AFA, along with thanking Pat of course, were the clients of Benimar Bar, Howell’s Removals in Formentera and the clients of The Tavern in Quesada.

Such donations as this are always welcomed by the association, which is of great help to allow them to continue with their work.

On Sunday 2 October, there will be a race in Torrevieja, VII CARRERA/MARCHA SOLIDARIA DE AFA TORREVIEJA, with the intention of raising more funds for the association. You can get more information, and register to take part, at their dedicated website, https://www.alcanzatumeta.es/vii-carrera-y-marcha-solidaria-afa-torrevieja/