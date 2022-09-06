A 21 year old man, thought to be an English national, was arrested in Torremendo on Sunday evening after a vehicle was reported as travelling through the streets, erratically and at high speed. At one stage the vehicle is said to have mounted a terrace full of people, crashing through tables, chairs and wooden dividers. Fortunately there were no injuries.

Policia Locale agents travelled to Torremendo where the found a car abandoned in the middle of a street. On searching the area they located and detained a man, charging him for four crimes of vehicle theft, reckless driving, driving without a license and resisting arrest.

The man remains in police custody in Orihuela.

