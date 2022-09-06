



Studio 32 will be bringing you a celebration of award winning musicals in their latest production, ‘A Night on Broadway’.

Over the past 13 years Studio 32 have produced many award winning musicals, including Chicago, Anything Goes, White Xmas, Guys and Dolls and many more.

We have assembled a great cast to bring you an extravaganza of musical numbers and dance. Pictured are members of the cast attending a vocal workshop ran by our Musical Director Nicole Casey.

You will not be disappointed so book your tickets now using our online booking service outlined below.

We are always looking for people to join our group (especially men) who can, or have aspirations to sing, dance and act, or who have experience working in the theatre backstage, in lighting, sound etc and in particular who have experience working with costumes.

If you are that person and would like further information on our theatre company and rehearsal times, or you would like to book tickets for our show please visit our website www.studiothirtytwo.org to book tickets online, email tickets@studiothirtytwo.org or call 679 062 272’