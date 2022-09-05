Spain could be hit by a tropical cyclone during September 7-9, according to Eltiempo.es and the National Hurricane Centre of the USA.

The last time Spain – and Portugal – was hit by a tropical cyclone was when ‘Cyclone Ophelia’ arrived in October 2017.

The forecast alert comes amid an active hurricane season expected in the Atlantic – underlined that at present uncertainty surrounds Mediterranean areas.

A front is forming and moving towards the north-east, then towards the east, with the speed of the front set to increase in intensity.

The system is therefore about to be categorised as a storm – which could hit Spain.

A tropical cyclone is a storm system, a low pressure that gains energy from heat released by moist air that rises and condenses.

Hurricane expert, physicist and meterologist, Juan Jesus Gonzalez Aleman, said: “Certain parts of Spain will experience a tropical cyclone next week.

“We know from computer and radar images that strong storms are about to form.  The circulation centres give us clear indications.”

close

theleader.info

Sign up to theleader.info for breaking news
and regular updates!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR