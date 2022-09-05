



Their good run continues as Villarreal CF easily overcame Elche CF (4-0) in Matchday 4 of LaLiga Santander.

Unai Emery’s men, who were playing their first domestic home game at the Ciutat de València put in another excellent performance with goals from Gerard Moreno, Gio Lo Celso, Francis Coquelin and José Luis Morales securing all three points against a lacklustre Elche.

Almost 14,000 fans saw Emery’s side take on Elche CF, who are still without a win in LaLiga 2022/23, with the aim of picking up three points, to keep them close to the top of the league table.

The first ten minutes of the game were fairly even. However, Villarreal CF soon threatened when Gerard Moreno showed his quality by playing in Alfonso Pedraza over an Elche defender; before the left-back, from the tightest of angle, unleashed a left-footed shot that forced Badía to into a great save.

The Submarine then had further chances, with another great save by Édgar Badía frustrating a Nico Jackson shot from inside the area. A right-footed effort from Jackson went close and then Gerard Moreno had a goal disallowed in the 23rd minute for offside.

In the 26th minute Kiko Femenía put a great cross into the box for Gerard Moreno to connect with. The Catalan striker’s effort was initially saved but the Elche goalkeeper was unable to do anything as the Catalan striker fired home the rebound from point-blank range to get the first goal of the night.

Lo Celso extended the lead in the 36th minute, when his powerful left-footed shot nearly took the net off after a great Jackson assist.

It was 2-0 at half-time. Villarreal looked impressive and dangerous in attack a performance that was also reflected in the second half. Emery’s men, solid in defence and again creating good chances in attack, and were able to put the game to bed.

First Francis Coquelin finished off a Samu Chukwueze pass inside the box from the penalty spot in the 89th minute and Morales, after a great individual move in the 94th minute, rounded off Villarreal’s excellent performance against Elche.

With this win, Villarreal get three important points that put them in third place with ten points from a possible twelve. Elche, meanwhile, drop into the bottom three with just one point from their four starts and things wont get much easier for Elche at the weekend then they entertain high flying Athletic Bilbao in a late afternoon game at the Martinez Valero.

Lineups

Villarreal CF: Rulli; Kiko F. (Mandi, m. 78), R. Albiol, Pau, A. Pedraza; Capoue, Parejo, Yeremy (Chukwueze, m. 65), Lo Celso (Coquelin, m. 78); Gerard (Alex B., m. 65), N. Jackson (A.J. Morales, m. 46).

Elche CF: Edgar Badía; H. Palacios, Roco, R. P. Bigas, C. Clerc; Collado (Quina, m. 70), Mascarell, Raúl Guti (Gumbau, m. 46), T. Morente (Josan, m. 70); Lucas Boyé (Pere Milla, m. 57), E. Ponce (Roger Ms., m. 57).

Goals: 1-0. Min. 26: Gerard. 2-0. Min 36: Lo Celso. 3-0. Min. 89: Coquelin. 4-0. Min. 94: A.J. Morales.

Referee: Ortiz Arias. Booked: N. Jackson (Villarreal CF); Raúl Guti, Pere Milla, Roco (Elche CF).

Images courtesy LaLiga