



While Cambiemos will present a proposal to hold the Orihuela plenary session at least once a year in Orihuela Costa, the Partido Popular are proposing an amendment that will add La Aparecida, (pop 2,155), La Murada (pop 3,240) and San Bartolomé, (pop 2,510) to the joint application.

The suggestion will be discussed at the next Orihuela plenary session which will take place on Tuesday morning.

Cambiemos considers that moving this body to the coast can help to take the administration closer to the coastal part of the municipality, although they also insist that the fundamental thing is that “this institutional approach is accompanied by more resources and better services, both on the coast and in districts.

Councillor Javier Gracia, the spokesman for Cambiemos said that “almost a third of the population registered in the municipality lives in Orihuela Costa, but many of its inhabitants feel, and rightly so, completely abandoned by the Council.”

He added that the residents have “the feeling that public representatives only go to the coast to campaign for their votes or take photos. It is time that we had more contact with the public, for them to see us up close and for them to be able to pass their demands and opinions to us, without the intermediate bureaucracy that currently exists”.

He continued, “The very least we should do is hold a plenary session once a year on the coast. Both economically and socially, it is an important area of ​​the municipality, and it must be recognized as such.